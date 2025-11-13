BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 29: Miralem Pjanic of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santader match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at Camp Nou on August 29, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic paid his old employers a visit on Thursday, prompting transfer speculations.

The club’s official social accounts posted photos of the Bosnian midfielder posing at the Continassa training ground with his old No.5 jersey.

Moreover, Pjanic was pictured with his former teammate and Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini, as well as Luciano Spalletti, who briefly coached him during their time together at Roma in 2016.

Miralem Pjanic’s return prompt speculations among Juventus fans

While former players dropping by to say hello is hardly uncommon at Juventus, this particular visit certainly didn’t go under the radar.

After all, the Serie A giants are desperate for midfield reinforcement at this stage of the season, while Miralem Pjanic happens to be unattached. The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Spartak Moscow last summer.

Moreover, Juventus insider Gianni Balzarini had recently pitched the idea of bringing the former Lyon and Roma star back to the Bianconeri, believing he would provide the sorely missed quality touch to the middle of the park.

Therefore, TuttoJuve explains how this visit raised several eyebrows among fans and observers. Many speculate that this isn’t a completely innocent visit, but potentially an opportunity for the two parties to consider rekindling their collaboration.

Why Juventus should avoid signing Pjanic

Pjanic had four largely successful seasons at Juventus. He immediately established himself as the club’s ultimate choice for the deep-lying playmaker role, orchestrating the play for the team that went on to win four additional Scudetto titles.

But while Juventus are certainly lacking a prime Pjanic, the current version of the player is unlikely to fit the bill. After all, he’s been enduring a steep decline since trading Juventus for Barcelona more than five years ago.

Moreover, the midfielder has been out without a club for several months, so he’s unlikely to present himself in an optimal physical shape.