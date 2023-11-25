Legendary Romanian coach and former manager of Empoli and Pisa, Mircea Lucescu, has commented on Juventus’ match against Inter Milan this weekend.

The Bianconeri will face the Nerazzurri in one of the most anticipated games in Europe. Both clubs are long-term bitter rivals in the Italian top flight and are in a close race for the title.

Considering how challenging their transfer window was, Juve has made a good start to the season. However, Inter remains the leading side in the league, and the Nerazzurri are the favourites to win the title.

Max Allegri has made the most of the players at his disposal at the moment, but he doesn’t seem to have the quality that Inter’s squad possesses, and Lucescu believes the Bianconeri will fall short in the derby.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Inter will win. Juve is growing, they’re back after a dark period, they have the advantage of not making the Cups but look at how much the experience gained in Europe by Inzaghi and his team weighs on them. Juve plays more with soul and quality, Allegri did a great job to rebuild it but in the long run I don’t think he can maintain Inter’s pace.”

Juve FC Says

Inter has the strongest squad in the league, but we defeated them over two games last term, even though they had a stronger group then as well.