Juventus is currently exploring options to strengthen their defence following Gleison Bremer’s injury, and Radu Dragusin, once a promising talent on Juve’s books, has emerged as a topic of discussion. Having originally joined Juventus in 2018, Dragusin showed promise in their youth ranks before moving on to Genoa in 2023, where he continued to impress with his solid performances. This trajectory recently led him to a significant step up in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, where the young Romanian centre-back continues to refine his skills and make a name for himself.

Given the critical need for defensive cover, Romania’s national team manager, Mircea Lucescu, has recommended that Juventus consider bringing Dragusin back to Turin. Lucescu expressed high praise for Dragusin’s growth, stating, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Dragusin for a second time at Juve? If I were in the Bianconeri, I would think about it… he is growing and will become a great defender. Now he is focused on carving out spaces for himself at Tottenham. But if he were to continue playing little, if I were in Juve, I would think about it: he is young, he knows Serie A and the world of Juventus.”

Dragusin’s experience with Juventus’ style, familiarity with Serie A, and youth make him an appealing candidate to bolster Juventus’s defensive line. However, the feasibility of re-signing Dragusin could be a challenge. Tottenham has only recently acquired him, and as a Premier League side with financial leverage, they would likely demand a high fee. While Juve could benefit greatly from his return, the cost and Spurs’ willingness to sell may hinder any realistic chance of a reunion.

While Lucescu’s advice to Juventus is understandable given Dragusin’s growing potential, Juve’s management will need to balance this option with budgetary constraints and the availability of other defenders in the market. If Juventus pursues this or a similar option, it’s clear that they prioritise not only filling the immediate gap left by Bremer’s absence but also securing long-term defensive reliability for future seasons.