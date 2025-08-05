Fabio Miretti is attracting strong interest from Napoli, with the midfielder reportedly deciding to make the move. After spending last season on loan at Genoa, he now faces an uncertain future as Juventus considers the next steps in his development.

Napoli Pushing for Midfielder’s Signature

Miretti had previously broken into Juventus’ first team under the guidance of Max Allegri, establishing himself as a regular fixture. However, he did not fit into Thiago Motta’s plans and was subsequently loaned out, where he gained valuable playing time. With his return to Turin, new decisions must be made, particularly by Igor Tudor, who now has the responsibility of assessing Miretti’s role within the current squad.

Napoli are pushing to secure the midfielder, with Antonio Conte reportedly keen to add him to their ranks. The Napoli manager is said to admire the player’s qualities and has requested that the club pursue his signing during the ongoing transfer window. Miretti, for his part, is open to making the switch, particularly due to the lack of assurances over regular minutes at Juventus.

Financial Stalemate Slowing Down Deal

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, while the midfielder is in favour of joining Napoli, Juventus are holding off on completing the deal. The hesitation stems from the financial terms offered, which the Bianconeri feel do not meet their expectations. Juventus are said to value Miretti at a higher figure than what Napoli have placed on the table so far.

Unless the Partenopei agree to meet these demands, Juventus are prepared to retain the player. Given his potential, there is a belief within the club that Miretti could still offer significant value if he remains. Juventus are also aware of the implications of strengthening a direct rival and may opt to keep him as a strategic measure should Napoli fail to meet their valuation.

The final decision will likely depend on whether Napoli returns with an improved offer or if Juventus choose to reintegrate Miretti into their plans for the season ahead.