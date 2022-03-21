Miretti cannot describe his feeling after making his Juventus debut

Max Allegri gave Fabio Miretti his senior Juventus debut yesterday in the game against Salernitana.

The 18-year-old replaced Juan Cuadrado on the 90th minute to earn his first minutes for the club.

He has been a key player in the Bianconeri youth teams and helped the Under19s to beat Liverpool and make progress in the UEFA Youth League recently.

Allegri has never been seen as a manager who is keen to give youth players a chance, but the Juve boss has been doing well in that regard this season.

Playing your first minutes for the Bianconeri senior team is the ultimate dream for many Juve youth players and Miretti has just realised his.

Speaking after the game, he told reporters via Calciomercato: “Making my debut in the league here, in our stadium, for me who have always been a Juventus player is an indescribable emotion. Then the debut comes at the end of an important week, in which with the Under 19 we wrote a small page in the history of the club, arriving at the Youth League Final Four. Here I always feel great, the Coach and all my teammates put me in a position to work and express myself in the best possible way.”

Juve FC Says

There has been a lot of buzz about Miretti for some months now and it is great to see him finally play for the club’s senior team.

He didn’t get enough minutes to influence the game, but this shows he is being closely watched by the senior team coaches.