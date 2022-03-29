Miretti discusses his satisfaction from earning his first senior minutes with Juventus

Fabio Miretti is one of the budding youngsters at Juventus now, and the 18-year-old looks set to have a great career after making his debut for the senior Juve team this season.

Max Allegri has often been seen as a manager that rarely gives chances to young players so that they can develop, but he has proven that wrong again with Miretti.

The midfielder is highly rated in the club’s youth system, and he looks set to become the next youngster to become a regular.

He was speaking about making his first appearance for the club recently and insisted he felt satisfied to have gotten his debut and looks forward to more chances.

He said via Calciomercato: “I have been playing for Juventus for 11 years, I have been in the entire youth sector and now I am part of the Under 23 in Serie C. However, when the first team needs I am ready to give my best . When you are small and they call you Juventus, you are happy and you play mostly to have fun, plus the fact that you wear the colors of a fantastic club. Then, as the years go on, it becomes a dream to go all the way. Luckily I managed to make my debut with the first jersey so I’m very satisfied.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the best youngsters in Italy in our youth ranks, and that is a good thing, especially now that we are looking at signing young players.

Miretti and the other youngsters being groomed at the club will help us become an even stronger side in the future, and they will ensure we don’t run out of players that will replace the older ones.