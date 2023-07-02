Miretti does not want to leave Juventus despite threat of increased competition

Fabio Miretti faced difficulties in securing playing time for Juventus during the latter half of last season, as Nicolo Fagioli emerged as a more prominent figure on the field. Fagioli’s development has impressed coach Max Allegri, who has rewarded him with increased game time.

Meanwhile, Nicolo Rovella enjoyed a successful loan spell at Monza, further strengthening his position at Juventus for the upcoming season. As a result, Miretti finds himself potentially slipping down the midfield pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

While this situation might prompt Miretti to seek a departure from the club, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that the midfielder is hesitant to leave. Miretti remains determined to fight for his place within the team, regardless of potential new additions to the midfield.

Despite interest from several clubs, who are convinced they can provide him with the desired playing time, Miretti’s reluctance to leave Turin showcases his belief in his abilities and his commitment to Juventus. It remains to be seen how his situation will unfold as the transfer window progresses.

Juve FC Says

Miretti must leave to further his development unless he wants to risk his long-term career at the club.

Fagioli went out on loan and developed into a player worthy of game time and is now enjoying the benefit of that spell at Cremonese.

The club needs to speak with Miretti and convince him about the benefits of a temporary spell away from home.