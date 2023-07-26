Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti is facing the possibility of a transfer away from the club in the current transfer window due to increased competition for a place in the midfield at the Allianz Stadium.

Towards the end of the previous season, he slipped down the pecking order behind Nicolo Fagioli, and it is anticipated that this situation will continue into the next campaign. Consequently, Miretti’s playing time is likely to be limited, which is not ideal for his development as a young player.

Reports have indicated that Juventus may be willing to allow him to leave the club on loan to gain more playing experience and opportunities elsewhere.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Miretti is currently focused on Juventus’ tour of America. He is aware that clubs are inquiring about his availability for a loan move, but he has chosen to concentrate on his immediate responsibilities with the team.

He said via Football Italia:

“Now I’m thinking about the two friendlies with Milan and Real Madrid, then when we return from America we’ll decide which will be the best path. There has been interest from some teams, but for now, I’m calm.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti needs game time to reach his full potential and might not play enough in the next campaign, especially if the club intends to keep the likes of Nicolo Rovella in the squad as well.