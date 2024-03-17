Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti admits they regret not securing all three points from their match against Genoa today.

Juve had an opportunity to return to winning ways, which was crucial as they already trailed the top two teams in the league table.

However, the Bianconeri failed to capitalise on their chances against a well-organised Genoa side.

Genoa performed admirably defensively, but their ability to avoid defeat stemmed primarily from Juventus’ lack of cutting edge in attack.

If Max Allegri’s men had been more clinical in front of goal and capitalised on the few chances that came their way, the result could have been different.

However, they did not, and Miretti admits they regret the outcome of the fixture. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

‘I think that especially in the second half we had our opportunities but the determination to score goals and close out matches was missing in the 25 meters. You bring home a point that is not enough in this situation. In these periods, serenity is missing, but we must be good at finding it again because it helped us produce performances and score points and after the break, we must go back to doing what Juve is good at doing. There is regret because the important thing was to win.”

Juve FC Says

It was a poor day at the office for most of our players, and we cannot continue performing this poorly if we want to finish the season inside the top four.