Juventus sent Miretti on loan because he was not considered part of Thiago Motta’s plans for the current season. Previously an important player for Juventus under Max Allegri, Miretti now needs to find a way to fit into Motta’s system.

Genoa secured his loan, believing he could make a significant impact on their team, but Juventus primarily wants him to gain valuable playing time. The Bianconeri are optimistic that Miretti will establish himself within the Genoa squad, especially as he is set to face his parent club this weekend.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Miretti did not suffer any issues during his cameo against Sampdoria, so he is expected to be available for the match against Juventus. However, it’s likely he will not start and will come off the bench to contribute to the game.