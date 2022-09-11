Miretti, Kostic and the most interesting stats and facts ahead of Juve-Salernitana

This Sunday, Juventus will be looking to pick up what should be a routine victory at the expense of Salerninata. The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with some of the most interesting stat and facts related to the fixture.

In their pervious six Serie A meetings, the Old Lady emerged victorious on four occasions and kept a clean sheet five times. Moreover, Juve won all three of their home fixtures against the Granata with 7-0 score on aggregate.

Max Allegri’s side currently possesses the best defensive record in Serie A alongside Atalanta, having conceded only twice in their first five outings of the campaign. This is the Bianconeri’s best defensive stat at this stage of the campaign since 2014/15.

In their last six fixtures at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus have been alternating between wins and draws. However, they will be looking to end the pattern with a second on the trot after beating Spezia on their last home match. Coincidentally, the last time Juve won two home games in a row was last March, against Spezia and Salernitana.

Last season, Fabio Miretti made his Serie A debut against the southerners. This term, he is the youngest player in the league to appear in every fixture for his club thus far. Furthermore, he’s the youngest to provide an assist in Serie A.

With his 22 attempted crosses, Filip Kostic is only second in the league behind Antonio Candreva (30) who will be his opponent on Sunday.