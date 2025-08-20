Fabio Miretti’s future has been one of the recurring storylines of this transfer window, with Napoli pushing to secure his signature after his successful loan spell at Genoa. The Juventus academy graduate impressed last season, showing the quality and maturity that had already been evident when he came through the U19 and Next Gen ranks in Turin.

Under Max Allegri, Miretti had been given a consistent role in the first team. However, Thiago Motta preferred to send him out on loan to ensure regular minutes, and Genoa benefited greatly from his presence in midfield. That spell sparked further attention, with Napoli moving quickly to explore a deal.

Napoli’s interest and Juventus’ stance

Negotiations between the two clubs stretched across the summer, and at one point it looked as though Miretti was set for a switch to Naples. His injury, though, complicated matters and created uncertainty over whether a move could still be completed. Even so, Napoli had remained hopeful that they could convince Juventus to part with one of their brightest homegrown talents.

Juventus, however, were never fully convinced about letting him go. The club knows how much potential the midfielder carries and how important it is to nurture players developed within their own system. Miretti represents not just quality on the pitch but also continuity of Juventus’ identity. With the new season underway, the feeling in Turin is that keeping him could benefit the squad in the long run, especially given the need for fresh energy in midfield.

Fabio Miretti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Agent confirms decision

Miretti’s agent, Giovanni Branchini, has now ended speculation. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he explained that his client will not leave Juventus during this window. He drew comparisons with other Bianconeri products who grew stronger after loan spells before flourishing in Turin:

“He could follow a similar path to that of Claudio Marchisio and Paolo De Ceglie, who, after loans to Empoli and Siena, returned to the base much more mature and ready, regardless of the individual qualities of the players, and did very well.”

That statement clarifies the plan. Miretti will stay and continue his development in black and white. If he can build on his progress from last season, there is every chance he could become a key figure for Juventus this campaign, just as Marchisio once did.