Since March 2022, Fabio Miretti has been a member of the Juventus first team. The midfielder is a youth product of the club who took advantage of an injury crisis to get his breakthrough with the senior squad.

While has hasn’t always been a regular starter, the 20-year-old has been accumulating appearances for the last 18 months or so.

On Saturday, the Italian celebrated his 50th appearance with the first team. He started for Max Allegri’s side in the 3-1 win over Lazio.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Miretti made history by reaching this milestone at a younger age than Juventus icons Alessandro Del Piero and Claudio Marchisio.

As the source explains, no Bianconeri player in recent times has managed to make 50 appearances for the club at a younger age.

When Del Piero was at Miretti’s age (20 years and one month), he had 35 appearances to his name.

On the other hand, when Marchisio made his senior Juventus debut in Serie B, he had already celebrated his 20th birthday.

Last summer, Miretti was repeatedly tipped to leave the club in search of more playing time. Nevertheless, he ended up staying in Turin and has been showing signs of improvement as of late.

The 20-year-old is still searching for his first senior goal since he wasn’t able to pounce on a host of inviting chances to break his duck for the club.