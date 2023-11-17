Fabio Miretti has been forced to leave the Italy U21 camp due to injury, adding to Juventus’s midfield concerns ahead of their match against Inter Milan. With the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, Juventus is facing challenges in the midfield and cannot afford additional setbacks.

Both Miretti and Manuel Locatelli are currently dealing with injuries, raising doubts about their availability for the upcoming game against Inter. While Locatelli’s injury appears to be more serious, there is optimism surrounding Miretti’s condition.

According to a report on Il Bianconero, Miretti’s injury is not as severe as initially feared, and he will use the next two weeks to recover in hopes of being ready for the match against Inter Milan. Juventus, already missing two midfielders, is eager to have a complete squad for the game, but Miretti’s participation will depend on his fitness and availability at the time of the match.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is one of our key players and the midfielder will certainly start against Inter if he is fit.

However, that game is too important to field a player who is not in optimum condition, so we must focus on those who are fit enough to play.