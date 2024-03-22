Fabio Miretti put his Juventus woes behind him to produce a stellar performance for Italy U21 in their win over Latvia U21.

The Azzurrini beat their visitors by two unanswered goals at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena to remain on top of the group in the qualifiers for Euro U21.

As for Juventus fans, they saw glimpses of the young player who delighted during his time in the club’s youth ranks and also impressed in his initial appearances with the first team before slowly fading.

Miretti was a protagonist in the opening goal, with a clever run to the box that culminated in Cesare Casadei’s volley.

The 21-year-old midfielder was on the verge of scoring a sensational goal with an incredible solo effort but was ultimately thwarted by the goalkeeper.