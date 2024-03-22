Fabio Miretti put his Juventus woes behind him to produce a stellar performance for Italy U21 in their win over Latvia U21.
The Azzurrini beat their visitors by two unanswered goals at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena to remain on top of the group in the qualifiers for Euro U21.
As for Juventus fans, they saw glimpses of the young player who delighted during his time in the club’s youth ranks and also impressed in his initial appearances with the first team before slowly fading.
Miretti was a protagonist in the opening goal, with a clever run to the box that culminated in Cesare Casadei’s volley.
CHE GOL DI CESARE CASADEI 🇮🇹(2003)!!!
CHE ASSIST DI MATTIA ZANOTTI 🇮🇹(2003)!!!
CHE GRANDE CALVACATA DI FABIO MIRETTI 🇮🇹(2003)!!!#Under21 #Azzurrini #VivoAzzurro #u21 #U21Europic.twitter.com/Rb2RCGT4l0
— Football Report (@FootballReprt) March 22, 2024
The 21-year-old midfielder was on the verge of scoring a sensational goal with an incredible solo effort but was ultimately thwarted by the goalkeeper.
La pulizia nei movimenti, il tocco gentile, le carezze al pallone. Lo ribadisco, date un allenatore a questo fenomeno e si trasformerà in Iniesta prime.
"QUANDO IL CAOS SARÀ VINTO, MIRETTI SARÀ INCORONATO RE"
pic.twitter.com/T0szkpCAXY
— ALEX aka RUMORE (@Alex_Cruijff14) March 22, 2024
