Miretti responds to the suggestions Italian teams don’t play their youngsters

Fabio Miretti has been a reason there has been less criticism on Max Allegri about his reluctance to field youngsters.

The Bianconeri manager surprisingly promoted the then 18-year-old to his first team at the end of last season.

He played in the final few matches of the term and did well. We expected him to return to the Under-19s in this campaign, but he remained on the team.

He was one of the first names on the team sheet at the start of the campaign and remains with the seniors.

There has been a general criticism of Italian clubs not handing chances to their young players.

But Miretti spoke about the issue recently and insisted it was not true.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In my opinion, it is not true. Now I have had a little more space myself, Scalvini is playing who is the same age as me. Maybe they have less abroad afraid to throw them in, but then what he judges is always the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a budding young talent, and we expect him to develop into a world-class player.

He is cutting his teeth at a top club like Juventus, so he can make the leap in quality in the future.

He remains one reason players at the academy will dream of wearing the senior black and white shirt one day.