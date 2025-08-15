Fabio Miretti is facing a period on the sidelines after suffering an injury during Juventus’ recent match against their Next Gen team. The setback comes after a successful loan spell at Genoa last season, where he impressed with his performances before returning to the Allianz Stadium.

Despite his potential, Juventus appear to have decided that Miretti is not yet ready to feature in their first-team plans. The club has been actively pursuing new midfield options and seems prepared to allow the Italian to move on.

Napoli Leads the Race

Napoli have emerged as the frontrunner in the race to sign Miretti. The Partenopei are looking to bolster their squad with quality players capable of defending their league title, and they view Miretti as an ideal addition. Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for several weeks, but differences remain regarding the player’s valuation.

If a deal is reached, Miretti would be joining a team that is keen to maintain its domestic dominance. His technical ability and versatility in midfield make him a valuable prospect, and Napoli would hope he can make an immediate impact.

Fabio Miretti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Injury Raises Questions Over Transfer

Miretti’s recent injury may complicate his potential move to Naples. According to Calciomercato, his condition will be reassessed within the next ten to fifteen days, coinciding closely with the closing of the transfer window. This timing introduces uncertainty, and Juventus could be forced to retain him in their squad for the season if a transfer cannot be completed.

For Juventus, keeping Miretti would provide additional depth in midfield, and the young Italian could still make a meaningful contribution to the team. However, should he leave, the club would also benefit from the financial return of his sale, which could be reinvested in new signings.

Miretti’s future remains uncertain, but his talent is evident. Whether he stays at Juventus or moves to Napoli, the midfielder has the ability to influence games and strengthen whichever squad he represents. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the direction of his career.