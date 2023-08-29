As the closing days of the transfer window approach, Fabio Miretti’s status at Juventus remains unchanged, and it appears increasingly likely that he will continue to be a part of the squad at the Allianz Stadium.

At the outset of the transfer window, there were expectations that the midfielder might depart the club in search of more playing time. Initially, a loan move seemed like a reasonable possibility. However, the likelihood of such a transfer has diminished considerably.

Juve has already made some significant moves in the midfield department, including the sales of Nicolo Rovella and Denis Zakaria, as well as loaning out Arthur Melo. This has left the team somewhat light in terms of midfield options.

Despite receiving loan offers for Miretti from various clubs, a recent report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that he is now poised to stay in Turin. The report asserts that the midfielder’s chances of moving in the final days of the transfer window are slim, as Juventus has come to regard him as an integral member of their squad moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Miretti has been one of our finest players and the midfielder deserves to stay now that we have offloaded several midfielders.

When he plays, he gives more reasons why we should consider him for action again and we can be sure he will keep developing well if he remains at the Allianz Stadium.

But if the club signs another midfielder, then we should consider allowing him to leave on loan.