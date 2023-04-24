Miretti talks about his experience with Juventus Next Gen and reveals Allegri’s advice

Last season, Fabio Miretti earned a promotion to the Juventus senior squad at the tender age of 18. The midfielder pounced on an injury crisis to get his opportunity and made the best out of it.

This season, the young midfielder started his career in the club’s youth sector, passing by all age groups before reaching the Next Gen squad last season, which was the final step prior to joining the first team.

In a recent interview, the teenager discussed his early beginnings at the club, beginning from his trials to some unpleasant incidents with the Next Gen.

As his fellow Juventus youth product Nicolò Fagioli had also confirmed, the Next Gen starlets often receive abuse from opposition fans and players alike, and Miretti admitted making an angry reaction on one occasion.

“I had several tryouts at Vinovo and I always arrived in the same Barcelona shirt with Xavi’s name on the back,” said Miretti in his appearance on DAZN via ilBianconero.

“When you’re wearing the Juventus jersey, it doesn’t matter if it’s the Primavera, the first team or Next Gen, all eyes are on you.

“I made a mistake against Pro Sesto. I didn’t understand why they had to insult the boys, so when I scored, I went to celebrate under their Curva…”

The young man also revealed that Max Allegri often tells him to avoid dribbling at the back.

“Allegri always tells me not to dribble in the defensive phase. He makes us pay attention to everything and keep our feet on the ground.

“The first time I trained with the first team, Maurizio Sarri was the manager and I was in the U17. There were some incredible players like Ronaldo, Bonucci and many other icons.”