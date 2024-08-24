Fabio Miretti is set to become the next Juventus player to leave the club this summer as Genoa closes in on a move for the midfielder.

Miretti recently signed a new deal at the Allianz Stadium and is highly rated at Juventus. However, the Bianconeri are working on several new additions to their squad, including a midfielder, which could limit his playing opportunities if he stays.

Juventus has now accepted a loan offer from Genoa, and Miretti is expected to spend this season with Alberto Gilardino’s team.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, he has already begun his medical and is expected to complete it today. The move could be officially announced before the end of this weekend, as Juventus believes it will aid in his development as a player.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a talented boy who needs game time, and if he gets that at Genoa, he will return to the Allianz Stadium as an improved player next summer.

He has been one of our academy’s best graduates recently, and it is too early for us to give up on him, so this move makes sense.

Hopefully, he will prove to be an outstanding talent there and learn so much from Gilardino.