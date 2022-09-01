Miretti top, Kean Flop – Italian media hand their grades for Juve-Spezia

Even though all eyes were on the transfer market, football fans still had a large meal of action to digest last night, with the majority of the top European leagues having midweek rounds.

For their part, Juventus hosted Spezia at the Allianz Stadium. Although, it wasn’t their finest performance, goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik secured the win over the Ligurians.

Naturally, the two goal-scorers received favorable grades from the major Italian news outlets. The same goes for the defensive partnership of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti who helped the Old Lady secure the third clean sheet of the season.

Nonetheless, it was Fabio Miretti who stole the headlines with another wonderful performance. The majority of the sources picked him as the man of the match.

On the contrary, Moise Kean failed to impress in one of his rare starts. The Italian received low grades, similarly to Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio.

Here are the full player ratings from the major Italian news outlets as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport

Szczesny N/A (Perin 6)

Danilo 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 6,5 (Alex Sandro N/A)

De Sciglio 5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 7,5

Cuadrado 5,5 (Di Maria 6)

Miretti 8

Kean 5 (Kostic 6)

Vlahovic 7 (39′ st Milik 7)

Allegri 7

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 5.5 (43′ Perin 6)

Danilo 6

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 6,5 (Alex Sandro N/A)

De Sciglio 6

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Cuadrado 5 (Di Maria 6)

Miretti 7.5

Kean 5 (Kostic 6)

Vlahovic 7.5 (Milik 7)

Allegri 6

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6 (43′ Perin 6)

Danilo 6

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 6,5 (Alex Sandro N/A)

De Sciglio 5.5

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6

Cuadrado 6 (Di Maria 6)

Miretti 7

Kean 5 (Kostic 6)

Vlahovic 7 (Milik 6.5)

Allegri 6

IlBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 6 (Perin 6)

Danilo 5

Gatti 6

Bremer 6,5 (Alex Sandro 6)

De Sciglio 5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6,5

Cuadrado 5 (Di Maria 6.5)

Miretti 7,5

Kean 5 (Kostic 5.5)

Vlahovic 7 (Milik 7)

Allegri 5.5

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6 (Perin 6)

Danilo 6

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6,5 (Alex Sandro N/A)

De Sciglio 6

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6,5

Cuadrado 5,5 (Di Maria 6)

Miretti 6,5

Kean 5 (Kostic 6)

Vlahovic 7 (Milik 7)

Allegri 6