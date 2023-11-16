Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti has withdrawn from international duty with the Italy U21 side.

The youngster had received an invitation to the camp with hopes of accumulating more caps at that level. However, he is currently not fit enough to make any meaningful contribution and has consequently been permitted to leave the camp, as reported by Football Italia.

Juventus will now assist the young player in regaining full fitness in preparation for the resumption of club football. Miretti is aiming to be fit for the upcoming game against Inter Milan.

Juve is eager to secure a victory in that match and is already dealing with the absence of several key players. They are optimistic that Miretti’s issue is not a significant concern. If he has encountered a minor problem, he should be ready to play for them in the match against Inter Milan after the international break.

Juve FC Says

Miretti’s injury is yet another injury blow for us, but injuries are a part of the game and that is why teams are expected to have big squads.

Our current group has several midfielders who can easily step up and replace the academy product.

But we also hope no other midfielder returns after the break with an injury that sidelines them for a long time.