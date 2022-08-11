Fabio Miretti’s agent Giovanni Branchini has revealed his client will look to leave Juventus if the club signs a new midfielder that can limit his playing chances.

The youngster was a regular in the Bianconeri team in the final few games of last season.

He did well and seems to have been promoted to its first team, at least for now.

He expects to get regular playing time in this campaign, but Juve has been investing in experienced players so far.

The Bianconeri are keen to improve its performances from last season, and that could see the competition for a place become too much for Miretti.

His agent has now discussed their approach to the new season. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Juve are looking for a low top, we need to understand what the staff will be for the championship. It seems that the club wants to play his cards and the player would accept it. If there are signings that reduce his space then we will look for a solution that guarantees continuity.”

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri enjoys working with experienced players, and he is now under pressure to deliver in this campaign.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli can guarantee top performances for the club, and they will get the most playing chances.

If a new midfielder joins the group, we need to allow Miretti to leave so that he can continue developing well.