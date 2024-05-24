Fabio Miretti is one of several Juventus players whose future at the Allianz Stadium is uncertain now that Max Allegri has left the club.

The midfielder debuted under Allegri as one of the best youngsters coming through the ranks at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has been producing fine talents through its Next Gen team, and Miretti is one of the players they promoted to the senior squad.

The midfielder enjoyed strong support from Allegri, who always found space for him in the team, either as a starter or off the bench, making him a key figure in the Juve squad.

However, now that Allegri has left the Allianz Stadium, the next manager will have to decide whether to include Miretti in his plans.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Thiago Motta is likely to keep him in his group. However, it also adds that Juve could sell the midfielder.

Cristiano Giuntoli is open to Miretti’s departure, and if Juve receives a bid of upwards of 20 million euros, they will sell him.

Juve FC Says

This is an important stage in Miretti’s career, and he needs a lot of game time to develop into the star we think he can become.

Motta did well with young players at Bologna and we can trust him to help Miretti become a top player also.