Juventus is set to be without Fabio Miretti for about a month, and they are now expected to intensify their interest in Teun Koopmeiners.

Koopmeiners has already been their main target for the summer, and the Bianconeri have been looking to raise funds to sign the Dutchman.

Miretti was handed a new contract at the club just a few weeks ago, confirming that they are counting on him.

The youngster debuted for the club under Max Allegri, and there were rumours that he might not be trusted by Thiago Motta.

However, that seems to be wide off the mark, and he is expected to remain a key player at the Allianz Stadium under the new manager.

Juve is waiting for him to return, but a report on Tuttojuve claims his latest injury will force the Bianconeri to intensify their interest in Koopmeiners and try to get a deal done as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is one of our academy’s best graduates, and it is great that we have continued to trust him.

However, Koopmeiners would be a major upgrade and including him in our squad will make us one of the best midfields in Europe.

The Dutchman has already shown his class on the continent so could help bring continental success to the Allianz Stadium.