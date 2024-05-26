Juventus have reportedly intensified contacts with Atalanta as they look to secure the signing of Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have already identified the 26-year-old as their primary target to bolster the midfield department several months ago.

The Dutchman is enjoying a sensational campaign, scoring 15 goals across all competitions, and playing an integral role in the club’s historic Europa League triumph.

However, La Dea’s asking price kept mounting with every formidable display, and it has now reached 60 million euros.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady remains keen on poaching the player’s signature this summer.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus have accelerated their attempts to sign Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri will struggle to forge an offer that meets Atalanta’s hefty valuation.

Yet, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli feels he could stand a chance by inserting one or more young players in the deal in order to lower the cost and remain ahead of any possible competitors from the Premier League.

Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) echoes the same theory. The pink newspaper suggests Juve could offer the likes of Matias Soulé (valued at 30 million), Dean Huijsen (25), Samuel Iling (15) and Joseph Nonge (10).

And if Atalanta aren’t too keen on this formula, the Bianconeri could then sell some of the aforementioned youngsters to raise funds that would allow them to launch a massive bid for the Netherlands international.