Juventus defender Daniele Rugani will reportedly extend his contract with the club in the coming days.

The 29-year-old has been plying his trade in Turin since first joining the club from Empoli in 2015. He only spent the 2020/21 campaign away on loan between Rennes and Cagliari before being reinstilled into the team following Max Allegri’s return to the club.

But despite the manager’s exit, the centre-back is keen on prolonging his collaboration with the Bianconeri.

The Italian’s contract will expire at the end of the season, but he appears all set to sign a new deal.

The player’s agent Davide Torchia held a meeting with the club’s directors yesterday, and the white smoke has seemingly emerged.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Rugani will put pen to paper in the next few days.

The source expects him to sign a new contract valid until 2026, with an option for a third year.

The former Empoli defender has never truly cemented himself as a regular starter at Juventus, but has always been a reliable backup, initially for the famous BBC trio (Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini) and now for the likes of Gleison Bremer and Danilo.

This season, Rugani has featured in 17 matches between Serie A and the Coppa Italia. He scored three goals in the process, including a last-gasp winner against Frosinone in February.