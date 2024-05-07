Juventus scouts were reportedly in the stands at San Siro on Sunday to monitor Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

This season, Albert Gudmundsson has emerged as the ultimate star for the Grifone. However, Frendrup has also been one of the best Serie A revelations of the campaign.

So even with the Icelandic second striker absent due to illness, the Bianconeri scouts were still keen to watch Genoa’s away clash against Milan.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus kept an eye on the Dane midfielder during the thrilling 3-3 draw against the Rossoneri.

The 23-year-old is an energetic box-to-box midfielder who can also play in a wide role. He joined the Ligurian club in January 2022 and has recently penned a new contract valid until 2028.

As Di Natale explains, Frendrup has attracted the interest of several clubs in Italy and abroad, including Liverpool.

However, the Bianconeri share an excellent rapport with Genoa, and have also made contacts with their counterparts for Gudmundsson as of late.

The journalist believes the midfielder’s current valuation is around 20 million euros. Juventus can unlock the operation by offering one or more youngsters as bargaining chips.

Di Natale reveals that the Rossoblu are interested in at least three young Bianconeri players. The names he mentions are Enzo Barrenechea, Fabio Miretti and Tommaso Barbieri.

This season, Frendrup has made 36 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia. He has thus far contributed with two goals and six assists.