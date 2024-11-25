Juventus reportedly sent scouts to monitor Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap during his outing against Manchester United.

On Sunday afternoon, all eyes were on Ruben Amorim who was making his debut as Man Utd coach after recently replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus were less interested in the Portuguese manager’s bow, as they had their own business to attend to at Portman Road.

The Bianconeri scouts were reportedly at the stadium to keep an eye on Delap, a 21-year-old striker who has been making waves at Ipswich since the start of the season. The youngster has already contributed with six goals and an assist in his 12 Premier League outings.

However, Delap was less proficient in front of goal yesterday. He had a golden opportunity to score from close range and went for power, but was thwarted by a jaw-dropping reaction save from Andre Onana. The Premier League contest ended 1-1, with Omari Hutchinson replying to Marcus Rashford’s early opener.

But despite his shortcomings on Sunday, Delap remains an interesting profile with impressive figures on his debut campaign with the Blues.

The young bomber began his career at Derby County before being poached by Manchester City in 2019. He then had loan spells at Preston, Stoke City and Hull City, before being sold to Ipswich last summer for circa 18 million euros. His contract with the Tractor Boys is valid until June 2029.

Liam is the son of former Stoke City idol Rory Delap who became famous for his long throw-ins during Tony Pulis’ memorable reign at Britannia Stadium.

But while his father represented the Republic of Ireland at the international level, the young Delap has been climbing the ranks with England, beginning with the U15 level. He currently features for England U21, and has two goals in 10 caps.