Palermo are reportedly keeping tabs on two of the finest Juventus Next Gen starlets in the shape of Riccardo Turicchia and Luis Hasa.

The Rosanero are determined to make their return to the top flight as soon as possible, so they continue to work on bolstering their ranks.

This season, the Siclians reached the Serie B playoffs, but couldn’t go far in the mini-tournament.

Palermo will try again next term, and are looking to strengthen their ranks by adding one or two Juventus youngsters to their squad.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Serie B side is pondering a move for Turicchia.

The 21-year-old is a left-back who has been sharpening his skills at Vinovo since making the move from Spezia in 2018.

He also represented Italy throughout all age groups, and currently features for the Azzurri’s U21 side.

Turicchia has cemented himself as one of the most reliable players at Juventus Next Gen, but he could be set to leave this summer to gain experience at a higher level.

As Di Natale notes, Spezia have also set their sights on the fullback, so a duel with Palermo could ensue.

Moreover, the Siclians could pursue Hasa who is one the finest young jewels among the club’s youth ranks.

The 20-year-old is a creative midfielder who has been at Juventus from a tender age. He also played an integral role for Italy U19 in their triumphant European campaign last summer.