Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on Mario Pasalic who has been an Atalanta staple for quite some time now.

Ahead of what should be a heated transfer market session in Turin, the Bianconeri are being linked with a host of profiles, and this includes a few players from Gian Piero Gasperini’s ranks.

For instance, Teun Koopmeiners has emerged as one of the club’s primary objectives. Moreover, Ederson has also been mentioned as a potential target for the Old Lady.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Pasalic.

The 29-year-old is a former Chelsea and Milan player who has been plying his trade in Bergamo since 2018. La Dea initially signed him on loan before making his stay permanent in 2020.

As Di Natale reveals, the two parties have made initial contact to understand the feasibility of a summer move.

However, the Bianconeri have yet to send a formal offer for the player or his current employers.

Pasalic is a midfielder capable of playing in an advanced role behind the strikers, or in a deeper position.

While he hasn’t always been a starter at Gasperini’s court this season, he remains an important element in the squad, often coming in to offer valuable contributions off the bench.

This season, the midfielder has made 42 appearances across all competitions. He has thus far scored seven goals and provided six assists.

The Crotian’s contract with Atalanta expires in June 2025, therefore, Di Natale estimates his price tag to be somewhere between 10 and 15 million euros.