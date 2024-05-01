Italian journalist Koni De Winter reveals Juventus have a sell-on fee clause on Genoa defender Koni De Winter.

The Belgian youngster signed for the Bianconeri in 2018, initially joining the U17 ranks. He then climbed up the ladder, from the Primavera squad to the Next Gen, and even made a few appearances for Max Allegri’s first team during the 2021/22 campaign.

The centre-back spent the previous campaign on loan at Empoli before signing for Genoa last summer on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy.

The Belgium international cemented himself as a pillar at the back for Alberto Gilardino’s team and has recently activated the buy clause inserted in his contract after making his 25th appearance for the Grifone this season.

As Di Natale explains in his column on TuttoJuve, De Winter’s permanent switch to the Luigi Ferraris will cost Genoa 8 million euros in addition to another 2M as bonuses.

Moreover, the Bianconeri would also profit in case the Ligurians decide to cash in on the defender in the future. As the journalist reveals, Genoa would owe Juventus 20% of the transfer fee in case of a resale.

The Turin-based giants also had a similar sell-on fee percentage on Radu Dragusin, yet another young defender they sold to the Grifone in recent years.

The Romanian made the switch to Tottenham Hotspur in January in a move that earned the Old Lady circa 4 million euros.