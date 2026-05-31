Montenegro head coach Mirko Vucinic insists Juventus youngster Vasilije Adzic must feature as a regular starter to grow as a player.

The attacking midfielder rose to prominence at Podgorica, becoming a regular feature with the senior side at a tender age.

Adzic was poached by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024, and he immediately joined the first team after impressing Thiago Motta and his technical staff in pre-season.

However, the 20-year-old has been a mere benchwarmer under Motta, Igor Tudor, and Luciano Spalletti. This season, he has made 17 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, mostly coming off the bench, while his solitary goal for the club remains his late Derby d’Italia winner against Inter in September.

Mirko Vucinic believes Vasilije Adzic must play regularly

In recent months, several sources have tipped Adzic to leave Juventus in the summer, whether on a permanent transfer or on loan.

His national team coach believes this would be the best option for the creative midfielder, who needs to play consistently; otherwise, his development could stall.

“It’s crucial for Adzic to find a team where he can play 90 minutes a game,” said the former Lecce, Roma, and Juventus striker in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“His talent is unquestionable; he can play at a high level and win matches with his skills. The problem is that he doesn’t play, and that’s the worst-case scenario for a young player.

“Only as a starter will he be able to fully develop his potential. And naturally, with consistency, he’ll bring added value to the national team.”

Vucinic discusses Juventus struggles

Vucinic, who had spent the bulk of his playing career in Italy, opened up on Juve’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

“For a club like Juventus, the most successful in Italy, ending things like this is certainly a huge setback.

“I think the club has done its due diligence and will certainly know how to react appropriately, but I don’t want to delve too deeply into this topic.”

Vucinic had made a name for himself in Serie A during his time at Lecce, and then had a memorable stint at Roma.

In 2011, he joined Juventus, where he immediately cemented himself as a regular starter in the team that went on to win the Scudetto under Antonio Conte’s tutelage.

The striker’s role diminished in 2013 following the arrivals of Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente, and he was sold to Al-Jazira in 2014.