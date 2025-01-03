Juventus were eliminated from the Super Cup at the semi-final stage after costly mistakes allowed AC Milan to claim victory.

The Bianconeri saw this match as their first opportunity to secure silverware this season, having faced AC Milan on several previous occasions.

Juventus started the game strongly, dominating possession and probing the Milan defence in search of an opener. Their persistence paid off when Kenan Yildiz scored a stunning goal to give them the lead.

It was the perfect start for Juventus, as Milan struggled to break down their defence while the Bianconeri continued pushing for a second goal. Despite controlling the match with confidence, Juventus couldn’t double their lead before halftime, thanks to a brilliant save by Mike Maignan late in the first half.

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Early in the second half, Dusan Vlahovic came close to extending Juventus’ lead, but his effort missed the target. Juventus maintained control of the game, keeping Milan at bay and limiting their chances to counterattacks.

However, the tide turned after Thiago Motta replaced Dusan Vlahovic and Samuel Mbangula. The Bianconeri lost their grip on the match, conceding a penalty that Christian Pulisic converted to level the score.

Milan gained momentum, and just five minutes later, Federico Gatti accidentally scored an own goal, completing a shocking turnaround.

Despite late substitutions, including the introduction of Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Fagioli, and Timothy Weah, Juventus were unable to find an equaliser, leaving AC Milan to advance to the final.