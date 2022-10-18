Vlahovic
Mitrovic insists Vlahovic would score as much as Haaland if he was at Man City

October 18, 2022 - 9:30 pm

Aleksandar Mitrovic has heaped praise on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and insists the attacker is as good as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been in fine form in the Premier League since he joined City this season and he is not showing any signs of slowing down.

He and Vlahovic were considered two of the best young centre forwards when the Juve man played for Fiorentina.

The Serbian has since secured a big money transfer to the Allianz Stadium, but he has not been scoring as the EPL top scorer.

Mitrovic is Vlahovic’s national teammate and says via Tuttojuve:

“He would certainly score even more than that at Juventus, then I don’t know if the numbers would be identical to those of Haaland, who is already 15 goals in the Premier. Dusan is a top player, young but already very strong. Haaland and Vlahovic will be the strikers of the next decade.”

Vlahovic has not been receiving the type of service Haaland has been getting from his City teammates so far, that is why his numbers are down.

Juve needs to find a way to hand him more goal-scoring chances so that he can get them back to consistent winning ways.

If that happens, they could even still win the league this season.

