Mixed reports emerge over Juventus’ pursuit of Icardi

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Mauro Icardi and the striker is also interested in a return to Italy where he previously played for Inter Milan.

All summer, several reports have claimed that he would join the Bianconeri if they manage to offload Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain has left them for Manchester United and he leaves with most of their goals.

Juve will have to sign a good goal scorer unless they trust their current players to step up and score the goals that Ronaldo usually delivered for them.

Icardi is also facing an increase in competition for a place in the PSG team as they have just landed Lionel Messi in arguably the biggest transfer of the summer.

This has opened the door for him to join Juve, but Football Italia reports that there are conflicting rumours about his future.

The report says in France, they believe Juve is stepping up their interest in his signature, but in Italy, it is obvious that Juve wants no other striker after they land Moise Kean.

They claim the Bianconeri is now looking to bolster their midfield instead and they could move for either Miralem Pjanic or Axel Witsel before this transfer window closes.