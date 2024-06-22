Weston McKennie could potentially return to America following his failed move to Aston Villa.

Initially, Juventus wanted to include McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in their offer to Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz. However, McKennie reportedly demanded compensation from Juventus, which nearly derailed the deal.

Now that Juventus has replaced him in their offer, McKennie is left seeking a new destination.

Several European clubs are interested in signing him, but according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, FC Cincinnati is looking to bring him to MLS.

McKennie is one of America’s prominent exports, earning a significant salary in Europe. Despite this, FC Cincinnati believes he might be tempted to return to play in the United States.

They are expected to continue pursuing a move for him, but McKennie has not yet given his approval, and he may still feel he has more to offer in European football.

Juve FC Says

After attempting to spoil our move for Douglas Luiz, McKennie might not get game time at the Allianz Stadium next season, and he should probably find a new home as soon as he returns from Copa America.