MLS club emerges as favourites for outgoing Juventus star

May 17, 2022 - 1:15 pm

Giorgio Chiellini looks set to continue his playing career overseas with a new report naming the favourite club to sign the Juventus defender.

The Azzurri star has played his last home game for the club, and he will probably play one more match for them and the Italian national team before leaving the scene.

But he has now been tipped to continue his playing career in the MLS, and Tuttomercatoweb claims the defender will join Los Angeles FC.

The American club has been interested in a move for him for some time now, and they remain keen to win the race for his signature.

It remains unclear if the defender has offers to remain in Serie A, but LA FC is regarded as his most serious suitors right now.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini can continue playing for Juve, but he has chosen to leave the club at the right time.

We need to plan for life without him, and his next move should not be so important to us right now.

As long as the former AS Roma man doesn’t move to Inter Milan or Torino, he has our full support, and his legacy will remain intact.

