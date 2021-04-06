MLS clubs also interested in Juventus transfer target

Since the announcement of Sergio Aguero’s departure from Manchester City, clubs have been queuing left and right to win over his services for next season.

The Argentine has been at the Premier League side since completing his transfer from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

The striker has been instrumental for his club over the last decade, and led them towards four EPL titles, as well as several other domestic cup triumphs.

Nonetheless, the man simply known as ‘Kun’ will forever be remembered for his last-minute goal against QPR that switched the title’s path from Manchester United towards their “noisy neighbors”.

Whilst Juventus have been linked with a possible swoop for the 32-year-old – as is the case with basically every other glamorous free agent – they will reportedly be facing some competition from beyond the ocean.

According to 90min (via Calciomercato), four clubs from Major League Soccer are interested in Aguero.

The clubs in question are Los Angeles Galaxy, their neighbors Los Angeles FC, as well as New York City and Texas’ own Austin Fc.

Whilst several big names decide to spend the twilight years of the careers enjoying the sweet life in the United States, the former Atletico man arguably still have few decent years to offer on the European scene.

Thus, it remains to be seen whether the Argentina international will be tempted by a move to MLS, or if he’ll decide to challenge himself further with another club within the old continent.