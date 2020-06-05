Modric: ‘Juve fans knew about Ronaldo move’

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has suggested that Juventus fans already knew about Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Turin.

CR7 made the switch to Juventus in 2018, just months after he received a standing ovation at the Allianz Stadium for a sensational overhead goal.

Writing in his soon to be released autobiography, Modric suggests that the reason for the gesture was the Juve supporters already knew a deal was doing to happen.

“Everyone stood up to applaud him. A scene dictated by the fact that the Italian fans knew that Cristiano would be joining Juventus in three months from now.”

The Portuguese star completed a €100m move to Turin in July 2018, earning a reported €31m a year in salary.