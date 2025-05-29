LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Liverpool Director of Sports Strategy Damien Comolli looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on February 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Juventus are on the verge of adding a new and interesting addition to the top management in the shape of Damien Comolli.

The 52-year-old is a Frenchman of Italian origins who has over two decades of experience at some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

His resume includes stints at Monaco, Arsenal, Saint-Etienne, Tottenham, Liverpool and Fenerbahce.

Comolli assumed various roles, beginning from a mere scout to sporting director, before being appointed Toulouse president in 2020.

Comolli all set to join the Juventus hierarchy

The Beziers native has just ended a five-year spell at the helm of the Ligue 1 side, as he appears destined to join Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Comolli will be appointed Juventus general director in the coming days, a position last held by current Inter president Giuseppe Marotta.

As the source explains, the French director indeed possesses similar characteristics to Marotta, as he has wide sporting knowledge, but will also be entrusted with the balance sheet thanks to his financial expertise.

His role in the hierarchy has already been defined. He will be above Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, and will report directly to the club’s CEO, Maurizio Scanavino.

Comolli could also be added to the club’s board of directors, claims the pink newspaper.

What can Juventus expect from Damien Comolli

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reveals some of the biggest coups Comolli pulled off throughout his illustrious career. This includes signing Kolo Toure during his time at Arsenal, bringing a young Luka Modric to Tottenham, and perhaps most famously, luring Luis Suarez to Liverpool.

The source also reveals how the incoming Juventus director had often adopted a ‘moneyball’ approach, closely studying the stats in an insatiable quest to maintain an edge over the competition.

“My obsession is to find a competitive advantage on the market, and it is achieved only by using numbers,” said Comolli when describing the nature of his work.