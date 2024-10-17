Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi feels Joshua Zirkzee is the missing link in Thiago Motta’s playing system.

The Dutch striker rose to prominence last season under the guidance of the Italo-Brazilian manager at Bologna. So when the coach made the move to Turin, many tipped the 23-year-old to follow suit so they could resume their successful collaboration.

Nevertheless, Zirkzee ended up making the big-money transfer to Manchester United, a move that has yet to bear its fruits.

Hence, Moggi notes that Juventus should have signed a new attacker in the summer, while identifying the Netherlands star as the best candidate for the role, especially for his ability to perform as a False Nine.

“The team is certainly lacking in attack. We need to make a virtue of necessity. Nico Gonzalez could also play as a striker, but we need a centre-forward,” argued the 87-year-old in his interview with Radio Bianconera via Calciomercato.

“Zirkzee is one who can play as a False Nine. He moves the ball around very well. We haven’t seen this work at Juve so far. The team is suffering, only one win at home, a problem to be quantified and resolved.”

Nevertheless, the banned director still heaped praise on the work conducted by Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. in the summer.

“For the rest, we can make do. The management’s work has been excellent. With a new coach who must replicate what he achieved at Bologna, there are no doubts about his qualities. However, the team hasn’t given this impressive yet.”

On the other hand, Moggi insists Teun Koopmeiners lacks the leadership skills in the middle of the park.

“Something is missing in the middle, in terms of leadership. Koopmeiners is an important player, but he can’t play behind the striker. He moves intelligently, he can also shoot. But he definitely needs to get used to the coach’s new system.

“The Dutchman, however, can’t be a leader. His teammates always search for him so he has an important task. When Maradona played, everyone was fine. When Zidane was at the top, the same thing, as was Del Piero who obviously could have been a driving force because his image went beyond football. Let’s hope Juve can compete.

“This team was born for a cycle and we need to wait to get back to being the best. Now we’re waiting for some new additions.”

Finally, Moggi foresees a big future for Kenan Yildiz, but is less certain about Douglas Luiz who has failed to impress since making the big-money transfer from Aston Villa.

“Yildiz is another very good player. With him and Nico, they can provide Vlahovic with good crosses, as well as taking on their marker. Kenan will have a great future.

“At the moment Douglas Luiz will only be on the pitch if he changes his pace. The one we’ve seen so far has been extremely slow.”