Luciano Moggi has commented on Juventus’ ongoing struggles and has raised concerns about Thiago Motta’s relationship with his players.

Juventus have failed to meet expectations, and Motta’s remarks during press conferences have done little to reassure the club’s supporters. The former midfielder is known for his strong-willed approach, insisting on implementing his tactics without compromise and ensuring that his players adhere strictly to his vision of the game.

This approach, however, appears to have contributed to some of Juventus’ disappointing performances, with the team dropping crucial points. Despite this, Motta remains steadfast in his methods and has shown little inclination to adjust his system to address the team’s shortcomings.

The Bianconeri had enjoyed an impressive five-match winning streak, which led many to believe they could maintain that momentum until the end of the season. However, that run came to an abrupt and emphatic end over the weekend against Atalanta, putting Motta back under scrutiny. As a result, speculation has begun to mount over his future, with several managers being linked to the Juventus job.

Moggi, as expected, has been closely monitoring the situation and has expressed his dissatisfaction with what he has seen. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“In his statements after Juve-Atalanta, to the journalist who asked him about his relationship with the team, he replied that the dressing room needed to be reorganised: with the word ‘reorganise’ did he mean that it was necessary to restore calm and self-esteem, or to review his relationship with the team which was not exactly idyllic?”

Motta now faces the challenge of steering Juventus back on course and ensuring the team delivers the results expected of them. As a former midfielder with a deep understanding of the game, he must find ways to restore confidence within the squad and reinforce his leadership to prevent further setbacks. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he can turn the situation around or if Juventus will be forced to consider alternative managerial options.