The war of words between Luciano Moggi and Maurizio Sarri over Juventus has continued, with the former Juventus director attacking the Lazio coach afresh.

Yesterday, Moggi had said Juventus could have been playing in Serie B now if Sarri was still their coach, and the Lazio gaffer hit back by claiming Juve’s only relegation happened when Moggi was running things at the club.

Moggi has now responded to those comments and said when Sarri loses, he blames others.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“You could have resigned then, why didn’t you? Why are you only complaining now? The truth is that when you win you are a phenomenon, when you lose it’s the fault of others, in this case Lotito. Look for other excuses if you want to divert public attention from the limping progress of the team you coach.”

Juve FC Says

Sarri spent just a season on our books, and there is a reason the board removed him from the role even though he won Serie A.

His appointment seems to have been a simple experiment that did not go well, so we moved on quickly.

Moggi had a good time as the club’s director, but his spell will be defined by the Calciopoli scandal, which rocked Italian football.