Moggi backs Allegri to remain Juventus manager and gives reasons

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi believes the best managerial decision the club can make is to keep Max Allegri as their manager beyond this season.

Allegri has struggled since he returned to the club last season and Juve won zero trophies over the previous two terms.

There have been apparent calls for him to be replaced with a better manager and the club is likely to make that decision when the campaign ends.

The gaffer still has some support around the club and its owners are believed to have been impressed with how he has led the side in a turbulent time like this.

Moggi also seems to believe the club could have been in a more difficult situation if he wasn’t the gaffer.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Coach? In my opinion, it will remain Allegri. Maybe you didn’t understand. Penalty? Until the end? Until the beginning! Had what happened to Juventus happened in other squares, a mess would have broken out”.

Allegri did well in managing the group through several off-field crises, but it does not mean the team is in good shape.

Most of our big-money signings have failed to shine under him and we need a change as soon as possible.