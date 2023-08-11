Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has offered insights into the club’s prospects of making a notable impact in the league this season, considering their absence from European competition due to a ban accepted from UEFA.

Juventus opted to accept a fine and a subsequent ban imposed by UEFA for non-compliance with regulations. Consequently, the club’s participation will be confined to Italian Cup and domestic league matches, excluding them from European tournaments.

This predicament is not reflective of Juventus’ desired position, given their stature as one of the preeminent clubs in Italy. Nonetheless, circumstances have led them to navigate the challenge at hand and strive to reclaim their position at the summit of Italian football by the end of the season.

In recent years, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli have secured the Serie A title, highlighting the increasing competitiveness within the league. Juventus’ fans are undoubtedly eager for this season to mark their resurgence as league champions.

Moggi’s perspective on the matter suggests that Juventus’ lack of European commitments could potentially work to their advantage.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Not having midweek commitments will make it easier for you to manage your forces , in a year in which I think Napoli will have difficulty to reconfirm because last year Saplletti, thanks to his experience at Zenit in Russia, was able to face a season interrupted by the World Cup in the best possible way, preparing the team in the best possible way in both phases of the championship”.

Juve FC Says

Not playing in Europe this season hurts, but we must see the brighter side and use this setback to push us to succeed in this campaign.

The other title challengers would be busy in Europe and we can make this year our own.