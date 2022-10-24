Moggi believes Juve’s table position isn’t as bad as it seems

Following a disastrous stretch that saw the club embarrassingly losing to the likes of Monza and Maccabi Haifa, Juventus managed to display some improvement in their last two outings.

In the Derby della Mole, Max Allegri’s men showcased some determination as they managed to snatch a hard-fought win at the expense of their crosstown rivals Torino.

Last Friday, the Bianconeri enjoyed their finest performance in the current campaign, as they dominated Empoli from start to finish while scoring four unanswered goals.

For his part, Luciano Moggi was present at the Allianz Stadium to witness the victory over the Tuscans, and had some encouraging words on the club’s current run.

The former Juventus sporting director feels that the current table doesn’t do justice to the club, and wonders why observers sing praise of other clubs who are marginally ahead of the Bianconeri, while chastising Max Allegri’s side for its position in the standings.

“We are now glimpsing a Juventus side that has been able to outpace its opponent, which is major improvement on what we saw at the start of the season. The team’s physical shape has obviously improved,” wrote Moggi in his weekly column for Libero via TuttoJuve.

“It shouldn’t be undermined that Juventus should have earned two extra points against Salernitana but VAR made a grave mistake.

“That said, Juventus could currently have 21 points instead of 19, on level with Lazio [prior to their win over Atalanta] and just one point behind Roma.

“Both capital sides are praised by the press for the good championship they are having.

“So we could also say that Juve, even without being enthusiastic, is playing a decent campaign, certainly below expectations, but let’s not forget that they’re having to play without Pogba, Chiesa and with Di Maria”