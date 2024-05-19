Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi criticizes Cristiano Giuntoli for the way he handled the Max Allegri situation.

The Bianconeri decided to sack the Livorno native on Friday afternoon following the fiasco he caused during and after the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

Allegri received his marching orders for dissent and then had a fiery altercation with Tuttosport editor Giudo Vaciago, allegedly insulting and threatening the latter.

The coach also refused to embrace Giuntoli during the cup celebration ceremony.

Eventually, the club viewed this incident as the perfect alibi to rid themselves of the under-fire manager for behavioral reasons, though the decision to part ways had reportedly been taken a while ago.

For his part, Moggi blamed Giuntoli for the whole incident, believing the latter should have clarified his intention to change the manager a while ago rather than keeping him in the dark.

The 86-year-old feels he had taken the right approach when he informed Ancelotti of his plans to sack him during the 2000/01 campaign.

“I think there was a lack of communication between the parties,” said Moggi in his interview with TgR Piemonte via JuventusNews24.

“Had Giuntoli said halfway through the season, as I did with Ancelotti at the time, ‘Look, at the end of the campaign our paths will divide’, there wouldn’t have been any reason to make this mess.”

Juventus appointed Paolo Montero as caretaker coach until the end of the season.