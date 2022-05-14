Moggi criticizes Nedved’s actions and Locatelli’s lack of quality

Last Wednesday, Juventus left much to be desired during a largely uninspiring outing in the Coppa Italia final against their arch rivals Inter.

Although the Bianconeri managed to overturn the result with two successive goals in the second half, the joy was short-lived, as the Nerazzurri’s equalizer forced extra-time, before emerging victorious in a 4-2 result.

Nonetheless, the clash featured some controversial refereeing decisions that went in the Beneamata’s direction. Simone Inzaghi’s men were awarded two spot kicks, with one being particularly dubious, while Marcelo Brozovic could have received his marching orders following a nasty challenge followed by an angry reaction.

For his part, former Juventus sporting director Sporting Luciano Moggi believes that the match official’s wrong decisions have cost the Old Lady the victory.

“Valeri made a mistake on Lautaro’s penalty. He also should have shown Brozovic a red card. It was an important match and these are things that can happen,” said the former director during an appearance with Juventibus via JuventusNews24.

Moggi also criticized the actions of Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved who lashed out on the players after the defeat, while also giving his thoughts on Manuel Locatelli.

“Allegri will remain in charge, God forbid. Sometimes Nedved misses an opportunity to shut up. They all remain in their place, but it would take a qualified one to stay close to the coach and tp the pitch and it is certainly not Pave.

“I brought Nedved to Juventus. He was a great player, but as a manager he still has a lot to learn.

“When Juve bought Locatelli, I said that there are many other players like him and now we’re seeing it on the pitch. He Lacks personality and doesn’t provide assists for attackers. In football teams, each player must have characteristics, those of Locatelli do not increase the quality of the midfield.”