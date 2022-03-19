Moggi defends Juventus who “now needs to catch its breath”

After domination Italian football for nine straight season, Juventus lost their crown in favor to Inter during the previous campaign.

This season, the Bianconeri once again find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the Scudetto race,

Moreover, early Champions League exits continue to haunt the club for the third straight season in a row.

Naturally, the club’s current state attracted harsh criticism from every angle, and a times a bit of mockery from its rivals.

But for Luciano Moggi, the situation isn’t as bad as some are trying to paint it. The former sporting director experienced many highs and lows during his time in Turin between 1994 and 2006.

The 84-year-old views the current state as an expected occurrence following a long winning dynasty.

Nevertheless, he points out to Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival as a sign of the club’s willingness to go forward and rebuild a strong squad.

“After Juve’s elimination in the Champions League by Villarreal, the title that stands out in all the newspapers and on the lips of the various TV commentators is ‘Juventus failure’. “It is undoubtedly a sensation to see the Bianconeri suffer a 3-0 defeat at home,” admitted Moggi in his column on the Libero via TuttoJuve.

“But this a team that has dominated for nine long years and now needs to catch its breath.

“The bianconeri are thrashed in the headlines when they lose as the media massacres the club, the coach and the team.

“But let’s remember that Andrea Agnelli declared, at the beginning of the season, that this would be a sabbatical in which he would try to strengthen and renew the team.

“The desire for rebuilding the squad can be seen in the purchase of Vlahovic, who is the best young forward on the market.”